P. 1 OH NO! A NEW litter of STRAY KITTENS to black and white mum in my back yard in Perth MVI_5850
The black and white female cat, whose last kittens born in the backyard are at least 6 months of age, probably more, has now had at least two more, just found by me late this afternoon. The challenges begin afresh, as to how to tame them and rehouse them, given lack of time.

Keywords
kittensgardenhomecatsundomesticated catsstray catsunsterilised catsstarving cats

