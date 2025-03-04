BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Warning Disturbing: Send to your friends who still think Ukraine is a free country
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
277 views • 2 months ago

Send to your friends who still think Ukraine is a free country. Conscription in Ukraine.

Adding: 

 J.D. Vance stated that Washington might resume arms and military equipment supplies to Ukraine if Kiev agrees to peace talks.

Adding: 

The EU will not be able to finance military aid to Ukraine for long without US participation without causing huge damage to its core interests - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto

Adding, Zelensky wrote a big post about peace, what he is willing to do for it, and his White House fiasco but still didn't apologize:

From X.com, @zelenskyyUa

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1896948147085049916

I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to peace.


None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.


We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same. Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal.


We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this.


Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.

Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
