Dr. Paul Marik: the medical establishment is also lying to you about the sun.

We know the medical establishment lied to us about COVID. And according to esteemed physician Dr. Paul Marik, they are also lying to you about the sun.





Here's a few things about Vitamin D that Big Pharma doesn't want you to know:





#1 - "If you’re vitamin D deficient, it increases your risk of getting cancer.”





“There’s a linear relationship between vitamin D deficiency and cancer. And the further you go away from the equator, the less UVB you get, the greater your risk of cancer. This has been well established!”

@drpaulmarik1

stressed.





#2 - "Vitamin D is highly effective for the treatment of depression.”





It’s also “very important for the immune system,” Dr. Marik added. “People don’t like vitamin D. They just don’t like it because if people took vitamin D, [they] would reduce the risk of cancer — would reduce the risk of many diseases."





#3 - “If you avoid the sun, it increases your risk of dying [prematurely] by about 25%.”





Dr. Marik recommended going into the sun for about 30 minutes a day. He advised not to use sunscreens because “it defeats the purpose.” “In fact, there’s some data that sunscreens increase your risk of melanoma — paradoxically.”





The full article featuring Dr. Paul Marik is available to read in the comment below: