Quantum Tech & Frequency Reversing Blood Issues, Before & After Images w/ Ian Mitchell, Philipp VHF

Learn more about Quantum Technology or Purchase your own Quantum Bloc @Scientists Ian Mitchell and Philip Samor v Holtzendorff-Fehling rejoin the program to share their most recent studies showing the absolute incredible healing and cell rejuvenation results of their Quantum Tech Frequency technology. They explain the recent study and also explain the amazing promise this technology has to change the future of humanity. You can see more studies and learn more in the first video we did atEngage with others to learn more about this promising technology on the private Telegram group athttps://t.me/joinchat/TjMZYFfr8z6OldU3DxpGsASolutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma:Protect yourself from an antibiotic shortage - Buy Silver Excelsior Serum (natures most powerful antibiotic) which is 800x stronger and 200x more bioavailable. Ebener members now save 15%! Learn more and buy @Learn more about C60 Complete at- be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/SubscribeSupport this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more atCensorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @MUSIC CREDITS: Motivation Underscore by Media Music Group & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audioCopyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.