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The Truth About The Gender Pay Gap
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13 views • June 29, 2021
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The gender pay gap is the difference between male and female earnings overall. It is generally suggested that the wage gap is due to a variety of causes, such as discrimination in hiring, differences in education choices and discrimination in salary negotiations. What is the truth about the gender pay gap?
Sources
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayILjfYs7xw
http://www.iwpr.org/publications/pubs/the-gender-wage-gap-2009
http://www.bls.gov/cps/cpswom2009.pdf
http://www.aei.org/publication/women-earned-majority-of-doctoral-degrees-in-2012-for-4th-straight-year-and-outnumber-men-in-grad-school-141-to-100
http://www.dol.gov/dol/topic/workhours/overtime.htm
Why Men Earn More by Dr. Warren Farrell
http://www.amazon.com/dp/0814472109/?tag=freedradio-20
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SUBSCRIBE ---► http://www.youtube.com/freedomainradio?sub_confirmation=1
The gender pay gap is the difference between male and female earnings overall. It is generally suggested that the wage gap is due to a variety of causes, such as discrimination in hiring, differences in education choices and discrimination in salary negotiations. What is the truth about the gender pay gap?
Sources
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayILjfYs7xw
http://www.iwpr.org/publications/pubs/the-gender-wage-gap-2009
http://www.bls.gov/cps/cpswom2009.pdf
http://www.aei.org/publication/women-earned-majority-of-doctoral-degrees-in-2012-for-4th-straight-year-and-outnumber-men-in-grad-school-141-to-100
http://www.dol.gov/dol/topic/workhours/overtime.htm
Why Men Earn More by Dr. Warren Farrell
http://www.amazon.com/dp/0814472109/?tag=freedradio-20
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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