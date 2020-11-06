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Ken Starr explains latest legal issues in Nevada, Pennsylvania
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49 views • November 06, 2020
Former independent counsel Ken Starr weighs in on the Trump campaign’s 2020 election legal challenges on ‘Outnumbered Overtime.’
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