Ricky goes to University?
Tim Felger
Published Yesterday

Ricky, Nicky, and Dicky go to University after Ricky agrees to stick his head in the toilet. The government programming is evident. You will concede or be punished.  

Keywords
futureuniversitystarvegovernment programmingget a jobno right to resistpunishment by government

