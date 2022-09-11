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Steve Kirsch
September 9, 2022
Bonita works with Tom Shimabukuro who is one of the top vaccine safety people at the CDC. Since Tom never responds, I called Bonita who works with him. Now we have PROOF that the message was delivered.
What will they do now?
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jefah-my-call-with-bonita-johnson-of-the-cdc-putting-them-on-notice.html