Is Your Family Prepared for the New Food Reality?

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The intersection of a 150-year record-low wheat harvest and a 250-year record-high money supply is creating a "perfect storm" for your wallet. How much are you willing to pay to feed your family. As crop failures sweep across Europe, the U.S., and Australia simultaneously, the era of "cheap food" has officially ended.
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