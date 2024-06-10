© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Change the Narrative, or Turn to the Antichrist
29 views • 11 months ago
- The Bible shows us how to change the narrative. It's called the Great Commission.
- The message is clear and solid -- bring discipline to entire nations.
- The preachers have truncated the Gospel so as to please the Antichrist.
- Either the preachers will provide the answers, or the world will turn to the Antichrist.
Fritz Berggren, PHD
bloodandfaith.com
