© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Long - April 9, 2022
Follow
2
Share
Report
103 views • April 10, 2022
How Long Can This Go On? - April 9, 2022
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Links below…
NANO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BJFZfOXeNOim/
FEMA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YJkxXeoZAGnB/
Bird Flu
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V0WC6lXclThg/
Kansas - How Long Lyrics
I heard the men saying something
The captains tell they pay you well
And they say they need sailing men to
Show the way and leave today
Was it you that said, how long?
How long?
They say the sea turns so dark that
You know it's time, you see the sign
They say the point demons guard is
An ocean grave for all the brave
Was it you that said, how long, how long
How long to the point of no return?
Your father, he said he needs you
Your mother, she said she loves you
Your brothers, they echo your words
How far to the point of no return?
To the point of no return
How long, how long?
Today I found a message floating
In the sea from you to me
You wrote that when you could see it
You cried with fear, the point was near
Was it you that said
How long, how long, how long to the point of no return?
How long, how long to the point of no return
No return
How long
How long
How long
How long
How long
How long
How long
How long
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Links below…
NANO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BJFZfOXeNOim/
FEMA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YJkxXeoZAGnB/
Bird Flu
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V0WC6lXclThg/
Kansas - How Long Lyrics
I heard the men saying something
The captains tell they pay you well
And they say they need sailing men to
Show the way and leave today
Was it you that said, how long?
How long?
They say the sea turns so dark that
You know it's time, you see the sign
They say the point demons guard is
An ocean grave for all the brave
Was it you that said, how long, how long
How long to the point of no return?
Your father, he said he needs you
Your mother, she said she loves you
Your brothers, they echo your words
How far to the point of no return?
To the point of no return
How long, how long?
Today I found a message floating
In the sea from you to me
You wrote that when you could see it
You cried with fear, the point was near
Was it you that said
How long, how long, how long to the point of no return?
How long, how long to the point of no return
No return
How long
How long
How long
How long
How long
How long
How long
How long
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.