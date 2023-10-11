Create New Account
Why was Upjohn going to the FDA in a Learjet every week?
The Real Dr Judy
"At 25 yo, I quit the National Cancer Institute, on the spot, when I watched them change data & the boss said, "I don't care!"
People were committing suicide. The undergraduates, the postdocs, the students, because they weren't going to do that!"
It's all in Ending Plague:
- Read: https://tinyurl.com/EndingPlagueTheBook
- Listen: https://tinyurl.com/EndingPlagueAudio

Full interview with Naomi Wolf: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/citizenaction/2023/10/10/action-radio-special-guest-naomi-wolf-author--facing-the-beast-1

