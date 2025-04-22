The Real Estate And Money Show Episode 44 - How To Protect Your Credit Score

Credit Scores - How They Work - How To Protect Your Credit Score - The Real Estate and Money Show Episode 44 with Kevin J. Johnston





Thursdays at 9PM EST LIVE ON:





https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston/live

www.FreedomReport.ca

www.X.com/KevinTheJackal

www.X.com/KJJTV13





The Real Estate and Money Show with Kevin J. Johnston is Canada’s number-one destination for all things real estate and tax! Hosted by Kevin J. Johnston, a 40-year veteran in income tax and corporate tax, this show combines decades of expertise with practical insights that empower Canadians to take charge of their financial futures. Whether you're navigating the complexities of the housing market or unraveling the mysteries of tax codes, Kevin's knowledge will guide you to success.





BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION NOW: www.KevinJJohnston.com





Tonight’s episode dives into the fascinating world of credit scores! Kevin will break down how these critical numbers are calculated, what they mean for your financial health, and most importantly, how you can safeguard your credit score to unlock better opportunities in life. From tips on managing debt to avoiding common pitfalls that damage credit, Kevin’s advice is both actionable and invaluable.





BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION NOW: www.KevinJJohnston.com





But that’s not all! Kevin will also reveal how to protect your bank accounts from fraud and hidden fees, ensuring your hard-earned money stays exactly where it belongs. With real-life examples and cutting-edge strategies, this episode will leave you feeling confident and prepared to navigate Canada’s financial landscape like a pro. Don’t miss it—tune in and transform the way you think about money and real estate forever!





BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION NOW: www.KevinJJohnston.com





Top 20 Trending Hashtags

#RealEstateInvesting, #CryptoNews, #GoldMarket, #SilverInvestment, #WealthBuilding, #TaxStrategy, #CanadianFinance, #USCorporateTax, #RealEstateTips, #GoldSilverCrypto, #BankingTrends, #InvestmentAdvice, #FinancialFreedom, #MoneyMatters, #RealEstateCanada, #CryptoTrading, #PreciousMetals, #IncomeTaxHelp, #FinancialPlanning, #EconomicTrends





Comma-Delimited List

RealEstateInvesting, CryptoNews, GoldMarket, SilverInvestment, WealthBuilding, TaxStrategy, CanadianFinance, USCorporateTax, RealEstateTips, GoldSilverCrypto, BankingTrends, InvestmentAdvice, FinancialFreedom, MoneyMatters, RealEstateCanada, CryptoTrading, PreciousMetals, IncomeTaxHelp, FinancialPlanning, EconomicTrends





www.FreedomReport.ca

www.X.com/KevinTheJackal

www.X.com/KJJTV13

www.X.com/KevinJJohnstonX

www.TikTok.com/RealKevinJJohnston

www.Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston