HUMANITY IS UNDER A MASSIVE PSYCHOLOGICAL ATTACK TO CREATE HYSTERIA ** - How We Got Here And How We Can Win - InfoWars, Greg Reese, 08/Dec/2021

** THIS IS HOW WE WIN- InfoWars, Greg Reese – 08/Dec/2021Professor of clinical psychology Dr. Mattias Desmet explains how we got here and how we win.Comments:• Win against what? The pandemic? With 70% vaccinated you have already lost. The globalist? They control everything, you have already lost. Currency manipulation? Media? Education system? All, too late you have already lost.• you are correct about the Obama mastery of what is called "Hack Hypnosis" a well documented skill set of Obama's deception• Hahaha.... I just realized video had almost half million views and 260 likes.... I think theres gonna be a fight...They'll need an Army for just me and I'm just a nobody... The world does not want to War with a 100,000 of God's warriors... We don't want to hurt anyone... But unfortunately for these sick people we are human sinners and I have a feeling we're gonna sin all over them...• At some point there's got to be a fight... they are laughing just like Hitler was...• Initiator and Chief of all this societal demise is DJT, locking down the USA with WARP SPEED deception.• Keep preaching peace until the last one of us is dead... elections are literally rigged it doesn't even matter if most people learn the truth• Targeted assassinations have not even been tried, so how can you claim it won’t work?• Oh you can shove that vaccines mandate up your ass,you can shove the vaccine mandate up your ass.• groomed by cults, Rockefeller and Globalist connections who sold to their masters long ago. They are NOT your friends...neither did the mass hypnosis start only with Covid 19. US Citizens were primed OPENLY more than a decade ago.• I've had all 4 of those conditions and it brought me to the right side. Can't be hypnotized but was certainly a deep struggle to drudge through life in this cesspool of nonsense.• Alex, what are we doing about getting police to arrest the crooks taking over the planet? Any plans with that?• this is WAR. solution is WAR/Gun/Bomb/cocktail Molotov/Knife.... those who say (peaceful bull shit), are enemy, or coward. this is WAR. LEARN HOW TO FIGHT.• Exactly, chaos doesn't work. That's why it would be great to have the help of the military and the police but they're not trained to fight the nwo criminals, they're trained to ignore them at best and be them at worst but there are some police and military people who are against the nwo criminals and chose to give up their jobs instead of go along with them. They're the ones we need to focus on. Would be a good idea to really try to encourage police and military people to attend freedom rallies. If a few attend then others might feel more ok attending and so on. They can't all be fired if they turn up in really large groups.• Porn and filth hook up sites being celebrated in mainstream is one of the biggest impacts of the mind control. Being trapped in that first 30% means your spirit is so weak and your mind is so brainwashed that there is at least a high chance you watch porn on at least one of the devices you're addicted to multiple times a day making a huge impact on your psyche. Its all satanic garbage now straight or gay. They feel so guilty about themselves so they immediately submit to fraud and they are so desperate to be good they don't even care that the fraud makes no sense. What's worse is all the globalist propaganda that fill their mind will eventually lead them into believing their perversion is normal. Not just normal but needs to be celebrated. Not just needs to be celebrated but actually makes you better. Then if you have some weird satanic fetish, or are a pedophile, or are into other sick stuff like incest you can just attach yourself to LGBT and they'll add new letters for you.• We should try to solve this peacefully, but if that fails a violent revolution may become necessary, I do not think they can control that if enough people stand up.• You underestimate the power of the dark side...The leaders have anticipated this move.Infact this is what they want..To draw their enemies out into the open where they can start to activate the next part of their agenda..Remember Vengeance belongs to the Lord.If we as a people try to take this vengeance into our own hands God will not support us in this battle. The annihilation and defeat of evil is a very tasty victory and it ALL belongs to God..Do not take ANY of the tasty victories that rightly belong to God only..He would be very jealous of that and very angry at those who take it away from him.