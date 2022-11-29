287 - Rebecca Friedrichs -"For Kids and Country: Standing Up to Goliath"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On
Nov 29, Tuesday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Rebecca Friedrichs
Topic: For Kids and Country: Standing Up to Goliath!
https://www.forkidsandcountry.org/
Bio:
Rebecca Friedrichs, a twenty-eight-year public school teacher, was forced to fund state and national teachers’ unions whose politics and divisive tactics degraded her profession, our schools, and our national character.
Her lawsuit, Friedrichs v California Teachers’ Association, which sought to free teachers from forced unionism, was argued before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016, and blazed the trail for ending forced unionism for teachers and all government employees.
Rebecca continues the fight to stop so-called teachers’ unions from destroying our schools and American values.
She authored Standing Up to Goliath, an expose of bully unions told through dozens of powerful personal accounts.
She’s a Prager University host, and founded For Kids and Country a national movement of citizens uniting to restore our schools and culture
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com
Quantum Nurse ClickView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477
Hartmut
Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
