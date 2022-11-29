Create New Account
#287 - Rebecca Friedrichs -"For Kids and Country: Standing Up to Goliath"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Published 13 hours ago |
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On
Nov 29, Tuesday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Rebecca Friedrichs

Topic: For Kids and Country: Standing Up to Goliath!

https://www.forkidsandcountry.org/


Bio:

Rebecca Friedrichs, a twenty-eight-year public school teacher, was forced to fund state and national teachers’ unions whose politics and divisive tactics degraded her profession, our schools, and our national character.

Her lawsuit, Friedrichs v California Teachers’ Association, which sought to free teachers from forced unionism, was argued before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016, and blazed the trail for ending forced unionism for teachers and all government employees.

Rebecca continues the fight to stop so-called teachers’ unions from destroying our schools and American values.

She authored Standing Up to Goliath, an expose of bully unions told through dozens of powerful personal accounts.

She’s a Prager University host, and founded For Kids and Country a national movement of citizens uniting to restore our schools and culture




Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND 
Podcast: INpowered 
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
