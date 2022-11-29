287 - Rebecca Friedrichs -"For Kids and Country: Standing Up to Goliath"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Nov 29, Tuesday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Rebecca Friedrichs

Topic: For Kids and Country: Standing Up to Goliath!

https://www.forkidsandcountry.org/





Rebecca Friedrichs, a twenty-eight-year public school teacher, was forced to fund state and national teachers’ unions whose politics and divisive tactics degraded her profession, our schools, and our national character.

Her lawsuit, Friedrichs v California Teachers’ Association, which sought to free teachers from forced unionism, was argued before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016, and blazed the trail for ending forced unionism for teachers and all government employees.

Rebecca continues the fight to stop so-called teachers’ unions from destroying our schools and American values.

She authored Standing Up to Goliath, an expose of bully unions told through dozens of powerful personal accounts.

She’s a Prager University host, and founded For Kids and Country a national movement of citizens uniting to restore our schools and culture









Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClickView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477









Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path



Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND

Podcast: INpowered

https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth



Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/