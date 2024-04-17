Create New Account
Foraging Elm Seeds
Cahlen
Elm trees are often seen as a nuisance, but they're a great survival food because you can eat their seeds and leaves. Here I try baking the seeds with oil and salt in a solar oven.


survivaloffgridoutdoorsforagingelm

