Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

The Brit Olam Noahide World Center will host the First International Congress of Noahides in Jerusalem this November, bringing together delegates from six continents to formally establish the World Noahide Movement. The new movement will include a founding charter, a rabbinic court, regional councils, and financial infrastructure

• Goy to pay to become Noahide compliant – blaspheme Jesus Christ

November 2–6, held under the formal recognition of the State of Israel – Great City where they crucified Christ that is part of USA Inc.. The whore of revelation. Who Are Noahides? The Children of Noah refers to non-Jews who observe the seven universal moral laws. Jewish tradition holds were given by God to all humanity. The Brit Olam organization is recognized by the Chief Rabbis of Israel and is directly associated with Chabad Judaism. Bottomline, if you worship Jesus Christ, it is off with your head and considered idol worship (1906 Jewish Encyclopedia). The Seven Noahide Laws prohibit: murder, idolatry, blasphemy, sexual misconduct, theft, eating flesh from a living animal, and failing to establish courts of justice. A three-stage process moves a person from personal intent to self-declaration to an official declaration before a rabbinic court. Those who complete the process and receive righteous gentile status are considered by halachic tradition to have a share in the World to Come. A November 2025 manifesto describes a "religious symbiosis" — coexistence of the Jewish and Noahide paths on a shared platform of values, with Israel at the center.



