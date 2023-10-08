8/10/23 Maui DEW Assault, Biden Subpoenas, Trump IA State Fair!

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8/10/23: Today Trump says he will announce (a parallel event?) regarding the GOP Primary debates next week. Maui is Burning- possible DEW attack akin to Paradise CA... Meanwhile, Rep. Tim Birchett says Biden subpoenas to testify on 10’s of millions $ in pay for play imminent. And MA Gov Healy asks citizens to house migrants in their homes w TP $....
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Here are the links for today’s video:
John 1:17:
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201:17&version=NIV
Trump to attend IA State Fair! Sat.12th 1pm!
https://www.weareiowa.com/article/news/politics/national-politics/donald-trump-2023-iowa-state-fair-visit-campaign-gop-2024-candidates/524-8b5bf14f-e1d4-453b-a30a-730a420198b8
Trump to Announce alternative to debates?:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/campaigns/trump-decision-republican-debate-next-week
Get Involved! America BY The People!
https://precinctstrategy.com/
Check out the American Liberty Awards this weekend, Austin TX:
https://www.americanlibertyawards.com/
Red Pill Expo this weekend in Des Moines IA and livestreamed:
https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/
The Lindell Election Strategy Event:
https://lindellevent.com/
Maui Fire Assault:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/apocalypse-36-people-dead-maui-wildfires-famous-lahaina/
https://thephaser.com/2023/08/not-normal-maui-fires-who-is-involved/
https://americanmediaperiscope.com/maui-dew-firestorm-levels-lahaina/
Biden's to be subpoenaed:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/house/james-comer-house-gop-subpoena-biden-family-members
Read the breaking news on Shots caused cardiac mortality:
https://dailyclout.io/
Sen. Rand Paul: Charge Fauci for Perjury:
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2023/08/10/rand-paul-on-fauci-no-clearer-case-of-perjury-in-the-history-of-government-testimony/
Chicago Citizens protest Migrant camp:
https://chicago.suntimes.com/city-hall/2023/7/27/23810791/edgewater-residents-rally-against-halting-community-programs-housing-migrants-at-broadway-armory
MA Gov. Healey asks Massholes to house Migrants:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/07/17/report-massachusetts-asking-residents-house-migrants/
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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!