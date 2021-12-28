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The myth of "safe and effective"
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272 views • December 28, 2021
Sam Bailey, December 14, 2021
"Safe & Effective" - now where have we heard that before?
Let's dive into another pharmaceutical experiment and see how it affected future generations.
Please support my channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
1. Institutional Corruption of Pharmaceuticals and the Myth of Safe and Effective Drugs, 2013: https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/documents/public_comments/2015/09/00062-97081.pdf
2. Leon Goldberg: Creator of DES (Diethylstilbestrol): https://www.asmalldoseoftoxicology.org/blog/2018/2/7/leon-goldberg-creator-of-des-diethylstilbestrol
3. Diethylstilbestrol (DES) in the US: https://embryo.asu.edu/pages/diethylstilbestrol-des-us
4. Gynaecomastia in Stilboestrol workers, 1944: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1035620/pdf/brjindmed00272-0029.pdf
5. Robert Meyers - D.E.S., the bitter pill, 1983: https://archive.org/details/desbitterpill00meye
6. Diana Dutton - Worse than the disease : pitfalls of medical progress, 1988: https://archive.org/details/worsethandisease0000dutt
(Excellent overview of the DES story in the US)
7. Diethylstilbestrol (DES): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diethylstilbestrol#History
8. Elmer Louis Severinghaus Papers: https://search.amphilsoc.org/collections/view?docId=ead%2FMss.B.Se81-ead.xml
9. Journal of a DES Daughter: https://diethylstilbestrol.co.uk/the-des-story-long-term-consequences-of-prenatal-exposure/
10. Adenocarcinoma of the Vagina — Association of Maternal Stilbestrol Therapy with Tumor Appearance in Young Women, 1971: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJM197104222841604
11. Maternal Diethylstilbestrol a Time Bomb for Child?, 1971: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/340089
12. Adverse Health Outcomes in Women Exposed In Utero to Diethylstilbestrol, 2011: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1013961
13. DES in China: https://www.made-in-china.com/products-search/hot-china-products/Diethylstilbestrol.html
14. Viral social media post claims Chinese wives are secretly feeding their husbands impotency drugs to stop cheating, 2021: https://www.scmp.com/news/people-culture/article/3131400/viral-social-media-post-claims-chinese-wives-are-secretly
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
"Safe & Effective" - now where have we heard that before?
Let's dive into another pharmaceutical experiment and see how it affected future generations.
Please support my channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
1. Institutional Corruption of Pharmaceuticals and the Myth of Safe and Effective Drugs, 2013: https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/documents/public_comments/2015/09/00062-97081.pdf
2. Leon Goldberg: Creator of DES (Diethylstilbestrol): https://www.asmalldoseoftoxicology.org/blog/2018/2/7/leon-goldberg-creator-of-des-diethylstilbestrol
3. Diethylstilbestrol (DES) in the US: https://embryo.asu.edu/pages/diethylstilbestrol-des-us
4. Gynaecomastia in Stilboestrol workers, 1944: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1035620/pdf/brjindmed00272-0029.pdf
5. Robert Meyers - D.E.S., the bitter pill, 1983: https://archive.org/details/desbitterpill00meye
6. Diana Dutton - Worse than the disease : pitfalls of medical progress, 1988: https://archive.org/details/worsethandisease0000dutt
(Excellent overview of the DES story in the US)
7. Diethylstilbestrol (DES): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diethylstilbestrol#History
8. Elmer Louis Severinghaus Papers: https://search.amphilsoc.org/collections/view?docId=ead%2FMss.B.Se81-ead.xml
9. Journal of a DES Daughter: https://diethylstilbestrol.co.uk/the-des-story-long-term-consequences-of-prenatal-exposure/
10. Adenocarcinoma of the Vagina — Association of Maternal Stilbestrol Therapy with Tumor Appearance in Young Women, 1971: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJM197104222841604
11. Maternal Diethylstilbestrol a Time Bomb for Child?, 1971: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/340089
12. Adverse Health Outcomes in Women Exposed In Utero to Diethylstilbestrol, 2011: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1013961
13. DES in China: https://www.made-in-china.com/products-search/hot-china-products/Diethylstilbestrol.html
14. Viral social media post claims Chinese wives are secretly feeding their husbands impotency drugs to stop cheating, 2021: https://www.scmp.com/news/people-culture/article/3131400/viral-social-media-post-claims-chinese-wives-are-secretly
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
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