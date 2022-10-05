⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, October 5, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the SMO in UKR (October 5, 2022)

Part 1

The AF of the Russian Fed continue the SMO.

Missile attacks launched at the forward echelon & reserve forces of 92nd Mech Brigade of the AF of UKR (AFU) deployed near Shipovatoye, Shevchenkovo & Petrovka (Kharkov reg) at Kupyansk direction have resulted in the elimination of up to 100 servicemen & 13 units of military equip.

OPs near Pershotravnevoye & Orlyanskoye (Kharkov reg) have resulted in causing casualties of 15 servicemen killed & up to 40 wounded.

7 armoured combat vehicles and 5 pickups with large-calibre machine guns from 14th Mech Brigade of the AFU have been destroyed.

Massive fire attack has been launched at the manpower & equip of 93rd Mech Brigade of the AFU near Druzhelyubovka (Kharkov reg) & Redkodub (Donetsk PR).

The attacks have resulted in the elimination of over 90 UKR servicemen & 7 armoured vehicles.

Moreover, artillery fire attack has resulted in the elimination of 2 UKR sabotage groups formed by a total of 21 militants near Yampolovka & Torskoye.

Fire attack launched at the positions of 54th Mechanised, 80th Airborne Assault & 10th Mountain Assault brigades of the AFU near Belogorovka, Spornoye & Yakovlevka has resulted in the elimination of up to 70 militants, 1 tank, 3 armoured combat vehicles & 6 pickups w large-calibre machine guns at Lisichansk direction.

Missile attack launched at the units from 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade near Rovnopolye (Zaporozhye region) has resulted in the elimination of up to 30 militants & 7 mv's.

Units of Russian forces maintain their positions at Andreyevka-Krivoy Rog direction repelling superior enemy forces' attacks. Ops near Novaya Kamenka (Kherson reg) have resulted in the elimination of up to 30 nationalists, 2 tanks & 4 infantry combat vehicles of the AFU.

Massive fire attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at the units from 35th Marine Brigade of the AFU near Davydov Brod and 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU near Dudchany (Kherson reg) has resulted in the elim. of over 120 servicemen, 2 tanks and 8 armoured combat vehicles.

◽️ The enemy has lost a total of over 230 personnel, 4 tanks, 18 armoured combat vehicles, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, 2 mortars & 20 motor vehicles at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

Operational-tactical & army aviation, missile troops & artillery have neutralised 10 AFU command posts near Kupyansk (Kharkov reg), Blagodatovka & Belogorka (Kherson reg), Kalinovka & Murakhovka (Nikolayev reg), Novy Komar, Krasnogorovka & Druzhkovka (Donetsk PR), the provisional bases of 57th Mech Infantry Brigade of the AFU near Kalinindorf (Kherson reg), as well as the units of foreign mercenaries & nationalist groups near Konstantinovka (Donetsk PR) & Kharkov.

◽️ 6 missile, artillery armament & munitions depots have been destroyed near Andreyevka & Vishnyovoye (Zaporozhye region), Belokuzminovka (Donetsk PR) & Novoaleksandrovka (Nikolayev region).

Launch of Iskander high-precision op-tactical missile at Voznesensk military airfield has resulted in the elimination of a hangar with Bayraktar TB-2 unmanned AV in Nikolayev region.

1 U.S.-manuf (AN/TPQ-36) counter-battery warfare radar has been destroyed near Murakhovka (Nikolayev region).

Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 of Ukrainian AF near Novovladimirovka (Nikolayev region).

Air defence facilities have destroyed 6 unmanned AV near Grakovo (Kharkov region), Novochervonoye (Lugansk PR), Statomayorskoye, Urozhaynoye and Dokuchayevsk (Donetsk PR).

Moreover, 15 projectiles launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) have been destroyed in air near Korobki, Vesyoloye, Antonovka, Novaya Kakhovka, Tokarevka and Rakovka (Kherson region), 1 projectile launched by Olkha MLRS near Novaya Kakhovka & 2 HARM anti-radar missiles near Antonovka (Kherson region).

In total, 313 airplanes & 157 helicopters, 2,151 unmanned AV, 379 air defence missile syst, 5,376 tanks & other armoured combat vehicles, 861 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,449 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 6,277 units of SM vehicles have been destroyed during the SMO.

Kiev regime continued launching attacks at Zaporozhye nuclear PP.

Over the past 24 hrs, AFU artillery has launched over 43 projectiles at the northern suburb of Energodar & the territory adjacent to the nuclear PP.

The attacks were launched from AFU-controlled Marganets (Dnepropetrovsk region). Enemy firepower has been neutralised by Russian artillery's counter-attack.

The radiation environment at the nuclear PP remains normal.