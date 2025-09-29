From Children’s Novels to Real-Life Mysteries: The Portal Phenomenon - Veronica Swift

What is a portal? Typically, it describes a gateway that transports objects or people from one point to another, perhaps inexplicably or even supernaturally. This, Veronica Swift points out, is the basis of many children’s novels like The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, by C.S. Lewis, and A Wrinkle in Time, by Madeleine L’Engle. Veronica is a blogger and author who has done extensive research into the world of the occult, including the realm of secret societies. She even dives into the mysteries surrounding topics such as Freemasonry, the Bermuda Triangle, and the supposed gateways found by Admiral Richard Byrd during his 20th-century exploration of the Antarctic Plateau. She explains how the concept of portals could tie into these secretive societies or spiritual locations.









TAKEAWAYS





An Illuminati Primer: Understanding The System Through the Eyes of Its Whistleblowers, introduces readers to the world of secret societies





Some believe that the Bermuda Triangle may be a spiritual hotspot





Other children’s books that use portals include Alice in Wonderland, by Lewis Carroll, and Harry Potter, by J.K. Rowling





You might be surprised how many seemingly average members of your local circle are members of the occult









