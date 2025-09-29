BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
From Children’s Novels to Real-Life Mysteries: The Portal Phenomenon - Veronica Swift
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
419 followers
7 views • 1 day ago

What is a portal? Typically, it describes a gateway that transports objects or people from one point to another, perhaps inexplicably or even supernaturally. This, Veronica Swift points out, is the basis of many children’s novels like The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, by C.S. Lewis, and A Wrinkle in Time, by Madeleine L’Engle. Veronica is a blogger and author who has done extensive research into the world of the occult, including the realm of secret societies. She even dives into the mysteries surrounding topics such as Freemasonry, the Bermuda Triangle, and the supposed gateways found by Admiral Richard Byrd during his 20th-century exploration of the Antarctic Plateau. She explains how the concept of portals could tie into these secretive societies or spiritual locations.



TAKEAWAYS


An Illuminati Primer: Understanding The System Through the Eyes of Its Whistleblowers, introduces readers to the world of secret societies


Some believe that the Bermuda Triangle may be a spiritual hotspot


Other children’s books that use portals include Alice in Wonderland, by Lewis Carroll, and Harry Potter, by J.K. Rowling


You might be surprised how many seemingly average members of your local circle are members of the occult



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Hollywood Exposed Download: https://bit.ly/4n1pVFT

An Illuminati Primer book: https://bit.ly/3Vlxuep


🔗 CONNECT WITH VERONICA SWIFT

Website: https://veronicaswift.blog/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/veronicaswiftblog

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vswift71/

X: https://x.com/writeVwrite

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@VeronicaSwiftBlog

Gab: https://gab.com/veronicaswiftblog

Substack: https://veronicaswiftblog.substack.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #veronicaswift #portal #magic #light #space #futuristic #surreal #endtimes #popefrancis #openportal #multiverse #travel #wanderlust #explore #adventure #art #halflife #mystic #cern #ufo #alien #uap #videogames #gaming #cosplay #vatican #ritual #secretdimensions #evilspirits #mysteries #ufo


Keywords
alienufoportalend timesritualcernmysteriestina griffincounter culture mom showveronica swiftchildren novel
