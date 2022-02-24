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Dr Bonnie Mallard - Looks Closely at Omicron and the Numbers
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11 views • February 24, 2022
Dr Bonnie Mallard, Professor of Immunology and Immunogenetics
Department of Pathobiology, University of Guelph and is part of the Canadian Covid Care Alliance. She breaks down the data using medical science and integrity to show the facts as the numbers show.
Credit Dr Bonnie Mallard and the Canadian Covid Care Alliance
canadiancovidcarealliance.org
Department of Pathobiology, University of Guelph and is part of the Canadian Covid Care Alliance. She breaks down the data using medical science and integrity to show the facts as the numbers show.
Credit Dr Bonnie Mallard and the Canadian Covid Care Alliance
canadiancovidcarealliance.org
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