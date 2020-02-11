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Music - Everyday People - Playing For Change
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24 views • February 11, 2020
PlayingForChange.com Brings everyone together to do this song "Everyday People" written by Sly Stone and recorded by Sly and the Family Stone. Released as a single in 1969, it was included on their album "Stand". This song was later recorded by Joan Jett (1983), Aretha Franklin (1991), Jeff Buckley and others.
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