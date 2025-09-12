The Lion’s Share | Rabbi Zev Porat & Pastor Carl Gallups | Testimony, Israel, and Faith

Rabbi Zev Porat and Pastor Carl Gallups join Monte Judah to share testimonies, ministry insights, and the move of God in Israel and beyond.

Step into powerful conversations at the intersection of faith, Israel, and the Messianic movement. Hosted by Monte Judah, The Lion’s Share brings together pastors, rabbis, and leaders from around the world to share testimonies, prophetic insights, and timely messages for today’s believers. From life-changing stories of faith in Israel to discussions on prophecy and the nations, each episode offers encouragement, depth, and truth rooted in Scripture.