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Joe Biden: Already Hard at Work Wrecking the Country
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570 views • March 12, 2021
Jared Taylor explains that there are only two ways to stop the wretched of the earth from coming. Make the border impossible to cross or let in so many that the United States become so wretched they won't want to come.
Thumbnail credit: Trocaire from Ireland, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/03/joe-biden-already-hard-at-work-wrecking-the-country/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Thumbnail credit: Trocaire from Ireland, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/03/joe-biden-already-hard-at-work-wrecking-the-country/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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