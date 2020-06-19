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Judge Joe Brown Drops Bombshells About Obama’s Past.
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557 views • June 19, 2020
Judge Joe Brown Drops Bombshells About Obama’s Past.
He talks about Obama’s involvement with the Bush family, his being the beneficiary of one of the top 15 richest men in the world, and the CIA #ObamaGate
Georg H.W Bush
Lolo Soetoro
Halliburton
Standard Oil
Barry Soetoro
He talks about Obama’s involvement with the Bush family, his being the beneficiary of one of the top 15 richest men in the world, and the CIA #ObamaGate
Georg H.W Bush
Lolo Soetoro
Halliburton
Standard Oil
Barry Soetoro
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