Donald Trump, Ben Carson: Gulf Of America Prophecy. JD Vance No Longer VP. Seventh Day Adventists
159 views • 3 months ago

Trump says he wants to change Gulf of Mexico's name to "Gulf of America". President-elect Donald Trump says he plans to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America," calling the move "appropriate" and criticizing Mexico for the migrants crossing the U.S. southern border. Trump made the comments during an open-ended Mar-a-Lago press conference during which he also didn't rule out using military or economic coercion to bring Greenland and the Panama Canal under U.S. control. He takes office in 13 days. "We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring," Trump said. "That covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate. It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country." Ben Carson will soon replace JD Vance as vice president of America. Seventh Day Adventist Ben Carson will soon be promoted to vice president


Ben Carson Is VP When Trump Is Assassinated:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm22NDHcNiDhzv9jJShQEr9S&si=u2bePxt5zZI9IH6f


'Make Greenland Great Again': Trump's House GOP allies unveil bill to authorize country's purchase

'American economic and security interests will no longer take a backseat,' says Rep Andy Ogles, who is leading the bill. President-elect Donald Trump's House GOP allies are clearing the runway for him to make good on his vow to acquire Greenland.


Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., is leading a bill to authorize Trump to enter negotiations with Denmark over purchasing Greenland, a territory located in North America but with longstanding cultural and geopolitical ties to Europe.


The bill is titled the "Make Greenland Great Again Act," according to a copy of its text obtained by Fox News Digital.


JD Vance says Capitol rioters guilty of violence should not be pardoned

Incoming vice-president makes remarks on Fox News, but later says pardons still remain a possibility for some people. Donald Trump supporters who carried out violence during the US Capitol attack in early January 2021 should not be pardoned by him after he begins his second presidency, JD Vance said on Sunday.


