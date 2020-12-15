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** Biden: Obama’s Front Man **- X 22
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170 views • December 15, 2020
**Barack Obama Once Said He Would Be Fine with Running a ‘Front Man or Woman’ President with an Earpiece from His Basement
The Spectator - December 14, 2020
Article: https://thespectator.info/2020/12/14/barack-obama-once-said-he-would-be-fine-with-running-a-front-man-or-woman-president-with-an-earpiece-from-his-basement/
-- Enough said:
Obama once said he would be fine with running an election from his basement with an earpiece in his ear:
I used to say, if, if I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a front man, a front woman and they had an earpiece in and I was in the basement in my sweats … I’d be fine with that.
Obama made an appearance on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert he never wished for a third term, but if he could have had a “stand-in” or a “front-man,” he wouldn’t have minded telling that person what to say.
The Spectator - December 14, 2020
Article: https://thespectator.info/2020/12/14/barack-obama-once-said-he-would-be-fine-with-running-a-front-man-or-woman-president-with-an-earpiece-from-his-basement/
-- Enough said:
Obama once said he would be fine with running an election from his basement with an earpiece in his ear:
I used to say, if, if I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a front man, a front woman and they had an earpiece in and I was in the basement in my sweats … I’d be fine with that.
Obama made an appearance on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert he never wished for a third term, but if he could have had a “stand-in” or a “front-man,” he wouldn’t have minded telling that person what to say.
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