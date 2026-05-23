Iranian FM Baghaei responds to reports that Iran blocked a non-proliferation resolution at the NPT Review Conference - clip 3

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Iranian FM spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei responds to reports that Iran blocked a non-proliferation resolution at the NPT Review Conference:
"Iran did not block its passage. Iran, firmly and forcefully, prevented the insertion of a clause that was against the country's national interests."
His objects that the draft was "in no way balanced." Rather than condemning the US-Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, Baghaei says, "they addressed Iran reproachfully, they rebuked Iran." Iran wouldn't allow a document containing what he called "a deeply improper and incorrect provision" to pass.