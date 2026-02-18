© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 IS YOUTUBE DOWN? Massive Global Outage Hits Millions – Here’s What Happened
YouTube experienced a major global outage on February 17–18, 2026, with more than 240,000 users in the U.S. alone reporting problems and millions worldwide unable to load videos or see their homepages. The disruption was caused by a malfunction in YouTube’s recommendations system, which Google fixed after several hours of downtime.
