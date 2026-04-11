Whosoever shall be ashamed of Me, of him also shall the Son of man be ashamed

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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, December 13, 2025.





In Mark 8:38, the Son of God and God manifested in the flesh, Yeshua or Immanuel, Jesus Christ says: Whosoever therefore shall be ashamed of Me and of My words in this adulterous and sinful generation; of him also shall the Son of man be ashamed, when He cometh in the glory of His Father with the holy angels.





This powerful verse has a deep sense of urgency attached to it. First, in His powerful words, Christ confirms that HE IS COMING BACK in the glory of His Father with the holy angels.





And since Christ is COMING BACK, His words of Truth, since He is Truth, should encourage us and motivate us to strengthen our faith in Him and empower our obedience, yes, our obedience to Him and His holy written word, the Holy Scriptures.





After all, Christ, as He was talking with the Pharisees, says in John 5:39, Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of Me.





The Holy Scriptures testify of Christ says the Holy Son of the Most High, Yeshua, Immanuel, Jesus Christ. Even more so the reason to read the Bible DAILY, make that the King James Bible, including in the morning to start off your day on the right foot and in the evening to end the day on a good note before you retire for the night.





He is Faithful and True because His words are true and faithful. There’s no deceit found in His mouth. All that Christ says is spot on 100% because He is the Way, the Truth and the Life. He is Perfect. He is the King and He is God.





The ways of Christ are above our ways says God in Isaiah 55:6-9. Thus, you cannot win against God. You cannot fight against Him and what He says in the Holy Scriptures, not matter how hard people try.





How then can YOU be ashamed or shy or embarrassed of Christ and His words when He was the Word Who became flesh and dwelleth among men, Who rose people from the dead, Who was raised from the dead by the will of God the Father and Who ascended to heaven and Who is alive forevermore according to Revelation 1:18?





How then can you be ashamed of Him Who was, Who is and Who is to COME, the Almighty God Yeshua, Immanuel or Jesus Christ?





The King is coming back as promised in the Holy Scriptures. How on earth can you be ashamed of Him and His words?





As we are fast approaching Christ’s return, rather than being ashamed of Christ and His holy words, open your door, the door of your heart to Christ by putting your faith in Him and obeying His words as He and only He has the words of eternal life.





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