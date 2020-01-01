NWO: pope Francis, Bitcoin, cashless society and the mark of the Vatican beast

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Credits to pastor Nicholas from the Seventh Day Remnant Church. His YouTube channel is NicholasPoGM. His website is www.remnantofgod.org.



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What the Pope just announced regarding digital currency was echoed by the US Government, the United Nations and even China! We just took a major step towards the enforcement of the mark!



For more information on the mark of the beast, please look at the videos on the mark of the beast on this channel or on my Mark of the Vatican beast channel.



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.