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UK Satanic-Ritualistic-Animal-Sacrifice by the 0ccult [04.10.2021]
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181 views • October 06, 2021
Note: First the Satanist Kill all the Minks (in Denmark) now all the Pigs... What next?
3 hours ago: UK Meat Industry Warns 120,000 Pigs Will Be Killed Due To 'Supply' Chain Shortages...
https://plantbasednews.org/culture/ethics/pigs-killed-uk-animal-welfare-disaster/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10049345/Farmer-forced-slaughter-hundreds-healthy-piglets-butcher-abattoir-shortages.html
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-01/u-k-farms-on-brink-of-killing-pigs-they-can-t-house-any-longer
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-58749841
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/oct/01/uk-pig-industry-warns-butcher-shortage-mass-cull
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Uk+pigs+shal+be+killed&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
414 views Oct 4, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
9.18K subscribers
https://youtu.be/tVKYIrNridQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
3 hours ago: UK Meat Industry Warns 120,000 Pigs Will Be Killed Due To 'Supply' Chain Shortages...
https://plantbasednews.org/culture/ethics/pigs-killed-uk-animal-welfare-disaster/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10049345/Farmer-forced-slaughter-hundreds-healthy-piglets-butcher-abattoir-shortages.html
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-01/u-k-farms-on-brink-of-killing-pigs-they-can-t-house-any-longer
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-58749841
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/oct/01/uk-pig-industry-warns-butcher-shortage-mass-cull
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Uk+pigs+shal+be+killed&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
414 views Oct 4, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
9.18K subscribers
https://youtu.be/tVKYIrNridQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
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