Darius Gaiden (1995, Saturn)

Darius Gaiden is a horizontally scrolling shoot'em up originally developed by Taito for the arcades. It was ported to the Saturn by Aisystem Tokyo and published by Acclaim (in North America, Australia and Europe) and Taito (in Japan). The game also came out for Playstation and PC.





Though the Darians successfully repelled the Belsar invaders, the planet Darius was left in ruins, forcing the people to migrate to the planet Vadis. Hundreds of years later, their descendants decided to return to their home planet. However, during this migration, the Darians were once again attacked by the forces of Belsar. The hopes of the people rest in the hands of two young Silver Hawk pilots, Keith Arden and Anna Steiner.



The game plays similar to previous Darius titles. You have weapon systems, a shot and bombs, which are fired simultaneously via the same button. You also have a number of smart bombs which damage everything on screen and suck in all enemy shots. Some enemy formations contains one enemy with a different colour. Shooting this enemy will reveal a power-up of the same colour. There are power-ups to level up one of the two weapon systems, give you a smart bomb, yield points or equip your ship with a shield which can take several hits. Without the shield, you die in one hit.

After the first level, you can choose between two options for the next level - the game has a branching level tree.



