3 DAYS OF DARKNESS -Part 1

Shared on March 31, 2021

Here's the link to Part 2 of this prophecy, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0VylTjMURo.





For a copy of the written transcript, please refer to the link provided, https://444prophecynews.com/3-days-of-darkness-my-hiding-place/



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If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.

