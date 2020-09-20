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Dr Carrie Madej tells it like it is; COVID vaccine is the disease
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6136 views • September 20, 2020
Richie with Carrie Madej, September 14, 2020
Another MD literally says exactly what Ive be warning of for months now.
Richie from Boston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/richiefromboston/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcDC6kQcOgMw1fNTwgiBn_Q/
Carrie Madej
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw/
https://www.facebook.com/carrie.madej
(If you send her a friend request she will invite you to her group)
Another MD literally says exactly what Ive be warning of for months now.
Richie from Boston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/richiefromboston/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcDC6kQcOgMw1fNTwgiBn_Q/
Carrie Madej
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw/
https://www.facebook.com/carrie.madej
(If you send her a friend request she will invite you to her group)
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