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Grand Canyon Prickly Pear Wheat Ale 3.75/5 (AB_INBEV not Miller /Coors)
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
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0 view • May 13, 2021
Prickly Pear Wheat Ale from Grand Canyon Brewing is an interesting take on the fruit adjunct wheat market. Really targeted more to the locals ( how many of you have had prickly pear anything? ) She has a distinct prickly pear nose, not much of the wheat tho. The initial is fruity, dry and dirty. Fast thru the middle and as dry as the Sonoran desert. Nice mouth fill with the flavor staying on the tongue and finishing off dirty. It's not a bad beer but not something I'd grab again.
4.8 ABV 18 IBUs and the SRM is 30 BME
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