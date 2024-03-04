⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(4 March 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 43rd and 66th mechanised, 57th motorised infantry, and 115th territorial defence brigades near Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Ivanovka, Chugunovka, and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 160 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces defeated the units of the 28th mechanised, 46th airmobile, 79th air assault, and 214th territorial defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Georgiyevka, and Maksimilyanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 360 troops, two armoured personnel carriers, two motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS launcher, one UK-made FH-70 howitzer, and one Msta-B gun.

▫️ In Avdeyevka direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted fire defeat on AFU manpower and hardware of the 24th and 110th mechanised, 71st jaeger brigades and 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Novokalinovo, Mayorsk, Berdychi, and Rozovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost over 490 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, including one U.S.-manufactured Abrams; four infantry fighting vehicles, including three U.S.-manufactured Bradley; three armoured fighting vehicles, and 12 motor vehicles.

In counter-battery warfare, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one Msta-B howitzer, one Gvozdika gun, and three D-30 howitzers were hit.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade and 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Urozhaynoye, Vladimirovka, and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Over 320 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, and seven motor vehicles were neutralised.

▫️ In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces hit the clusters of manpower and military hardware of the 65th, 118th mechanised and 128th Mountain Assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 15th National Guard Brigade of Ukraine close to Rabotino, Verbovoye, and Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy's losses amounted to up to 85 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, two HIMARS MLRS launchers, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed two UAV command posts close to Novokalinovo (Donetsk People's Republic) and Antonovka (Kherson region), as well as manpower and military hardware in 128 areas.

Air defence facilities have shot down 81 unmanned aerial vehicles near Orlinskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonogorka and Samoylovka (Zaporozhye region), and Gladovka and Krynki (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 575 airplanes and 267 helicopters, 14,193 unmanned aerial vehicles, 476 air defence missile systems, 15,348 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,231 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,286 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 19,325 pieces of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.