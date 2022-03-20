Look what the fascists did in Ukraine !

These are the people the US is backing and portraying through western media as standing with.

Azov battalion is part of the NGU or National Guard of Ukraine, founded in 2014 through Svoboda, a far right ultranationalist political party that operates alongside the UDAR (Ukraine Democratic Alliance for Reform).

It is directed under Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs which oversees all internal actions within Ukraine, being a part of the Ukranian Government founded by the Verkhovna Rada from Kyiv, the center of where this evil started from.

Azov is a highly trained special forces unit that is known for carrying an extreme neo-nazi stance and its involvement in dozens of terrorist attacks over the last few years including the New Zealand Mosques shooting massacre and the Hong Kong riots in 2019.

They are no different than ISIS, Al Qaeda or any other extremist terror organization and despite being an enemy of human civilization they are found to not only have direct ties to Ukraine's Government but also to the U.S. !

American politicians, military and intelligence officers have had heavy backing of the Azov Battalion in order to foster extremist forces in eastern Europe against it's own people, Ukrainian civilians. In 2015, the U.S. Congress removed a ban on funding extremist groups from its yearly spending bill after pressure from the Pentagon. The Central Intelligence Agency has been conducting highly secret training for these special forces operations in Ukraine since 2015.

Supporting ultra-nationalist regimes serves the U.S'. own interests, as the U.S. stands to really be the biggest beneficiary of Russia-Ukraine conflict.

By inciting conflict between Russia and Ukraine the U.S. stands to gain control over all of Ukraine's energy resources, along with pushing Ukraine to become a european state under NATO which weakens Russia. This is why Putin declared that his operation in engaging western backed forces in eastern Ukraine is to "demilitarize" or "de-nazify" Ukraine of these extremists who overthrew the Pro-Russian Government and installed democratic rulers who have reformed Ukraine under terrorist ideologies.