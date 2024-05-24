Create New Account
Tennessee USA Bans Geoengineering – European Media are silent
Kla.TV - English
Leading media very quickly attribute unusual weather events such as heavy rainfall with flooding to climate change and global warming. However, when individual countries pass laws against geoengineering and chemtrails - not without reason - the same media either do not report on it at all or relegate such interesting developments to the realm of conspiracy myths. Kla.TV brings clarity to weather events!

