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Thomas Renz: With New Whistleblowers "We Got'em!" -- Lawsuits Coming! Post this GLOBALLY!
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170 views • October 02, 2021
Video Source -- Renz-Law.com On the home page look for the video here:
VACCINE INJURY/DEATH TRACKING SYSTEM
FROM CLAY CLARK’S
“REAWAKEN AMERICA TOUR”
READ THE PROOF
New Whistler blowers have supplied documents and algorithms proving government fraudulent reporting of vaccine-related adverse effects and death statistics, including Medicare data from the CMS server. Tens of thousands of deaths not been reported from Medicare data.
VACCINE INJURY/DEATH TRACKING SYSTEM
FROM CLAY CLARK’S
“REAWAKEN AMERICA TOUR”
READ THE PROOF
New Whistler blowers have supplied documents and algorithms proving government fraudulent reporting of vaccine-related adverse effects and death statistics, including Medicare data from the CMS server. Tens of thousands of deaths not been reported from Medicare data.
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