The Jesuits and the Counter Reformation Part I...

What is the counter reformation and who is behind it? Who are the Jesuits and why was the Jesuit Order established? What is their role in the Catholic Church? In recent times, Jesuits have become prominent in news reports of significant international events. How do Jesuits fit into current world events? Are the Jesuits still relevant? The great Protestant Reformation changed the world. But forces arose almost immediately to nullify its monumental effect and to bring the world back into line with papal teachings. What is the history of the Society of Jesus? What innovations have they brought to the religious and political world? How successful have the Jesuits been in their work for the Papacy? Who is the black pope and what is his role? What is the relationship between Vatican II and the charismatic movement? Who’s behind the new theology and the move away from fundamentalism in Christianity? Could Loyola’s spiritual exercises explain the resurgence of interest in monasticism and ritualism that we’re seeing in Christianity today? Professor Walter J. Veith looks at the Jesuit Order and their role in the counter reformation. The Jesuits countered the gains of the Reformation movement, setting up seats of opposition in every court, seeking to undermine and corrupt the men and women who stood for Christ. Through secret societies they put into place the false teachings that blurred the lines of reason and effectively buried the Protestant movement. Nothing remains of the Reformation begun by Martin Luther and his colleagues. The Jesuits have effectively rewritten history.