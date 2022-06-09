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Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/hearing-god-for-this-season/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "In this episode of Spirit Connection, I give you examples of the many different ways God speaks … and practical instruction on how to learn to recognize His voice so you can grow in confidence, knowing that you hear Him clearly!"