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Government's Illegal Mind Manipulation For All Ages
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20 views • December 29, 2021
The US government is continuing illegal indoctrination against the Tenth Amendment. However, be sure that there is mind manipulation going on for all ages, whether you are in school or not. The Common Core Diva joins me to show you how Social and Emotional Learning is not just in government indoctrination centers, which we call public schools. It's everywhere and it's for all ages. This has set us up for an entire collapse.
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