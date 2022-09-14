Baumeier, et al, in Germany Found Spike Protein on Biopsy in Hearts of Young persons Suffering from Vaccine Induced Myocarditis

https://gnews.org/post/p1kjvbf76
09/08/2022 Dr. McCullough: a paper from Germany finds the CCP spike protein in the heart muscle based on direct biopsy information in patients who had received the vaccines, which corroborates the inference that the spike protein gets into tissues and vital organs
