Fire In Paradise (Trailer)

Advert & Trailer for a fictional Film set on Epstein Island I made using GrokImagine, plus some other artwork I brought to life; Wacky Races On Epstein Island, Covid Beatles and Crunts! Politician Of The Year.
Film synopsis for Fire In Paradise is on here:
https://thephantomknocks.com/2023/04/02/the-scrap-heap/
and the other artwork I used for the videos are in here:
https://thephantomknocks.com/2020/04/19/__trashed/
https://thephantomknocks.com/2020/03/26/the-invisible-enemy/
Music is Jumping Jack Flash by The Rolling Stones