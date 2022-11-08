When will people see it is all a lie? So G force does not affect toys hangin from a cord, gravity? Think about it. Nice effects but that's costs nations millions of dollars? Millions of dollars to lie to us all countries and steal all that money that could be used for ending poverty, feeding the needy, making real science such as free energy for all and free food growth that is not GM or posioned with chemicals.
Think about it. It will all change when you stop believing their lies.
