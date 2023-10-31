Create New Account
Dehumanizing - Israeli Arrest Campaign in the Occupied West Bank - Grave Breach of International Humanitarian Law - Dehumanizing #Palestinian Political Detainees
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Horrifying footage from the ongoing Israeli arrest campaign in the occupied West Bank shows Israeli occupation soldiers dehumanizing #Palestinian political detainees in a grave breach of international humanitarian law.

The footage, taken near Hebron, shows the soldiers piling up the prisoners and beating them -- with their hands tied to the back -- after taking their clothes off.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

