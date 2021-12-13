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The Myth of ‘Authority’
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50 views • December 13, 2021
The Myth of ‘Authority’
Published by Auto on 13 December 2021
https://unshackledminds.com/the-myth-of-authority-2/
This is one of the most important videos ever produced. For the vast majority of humans for the vast majority of our time on earth we have been controlled and dominated by leaders. Government and authority are ancient, archaic devices, brutal and uncivilized. For the first time people are beginning to recognize this.
“Authority”= permission to do BAD things. I love this and think everyone needs to understand this basic truth.”
– Kent McManigal
Original video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0k4pXwmis7A
Published by Auto on 13 December 2021
https://unshackledminds.com/the-myth-of-authority-2/
This is one of the most important videos ever produced. For the vast majority of humans for the vast majority of our time on earth we have been controlled and dominated by leaders. Government and authority are ancient, archaic devices, brutal and uncivilized. For the first time people are beginning to recognize this.
“Authority”= permission to do BAD things. I love this and think everyone needs to understand this basic truth.”
– Kent McManigal
Original video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0k4pXwmis7A
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