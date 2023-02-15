Montana vs ATF: No Enforcement of Pistol Brace Rule

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait on one part of the federal government to tell another part of the federal government to stop doing what the federal government shouldn’t have been doing in the first place. And when it comes to rejecting the new ATF pistol brace rule - Montana - along with MO, AZ and even ID - are following the path to liberty.
Path to Liberty: Feb 15, 2023
